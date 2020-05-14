Cape Girardeau Police Dept. to begin online incident reporting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced it will begin using a new online incident reporting system.
The online reporting portal goes live on Monday, May 18. It allows citizens to report crimes that are not an emergency or currently in progress.
Citizens can access the portal by clicking here and following the prompts in the template.
They can file a report 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Any reports filed out through the system will still be assigned to individual officers and investigated.
According to the police department, this is an effort to give citizens a safe method for immediately filing reports with the agency.
To help reduce the frequency of unnecessary exposure and spread of COVID-19, the police department is encouraging the public to use the system when possible.
The police department said officers will still actively patrol and respond to any in-progress crimes where there is a threat to life, health or property.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wanted the public to know they should still call 911 to report any emergencies.
