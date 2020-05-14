Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest canceled

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Friends of Murphysboro made the announcement on Thursday, May 14.
They said planning for the event starts early each year and includes working with local sponsors and breweries. The Board of Directors weighed the options and concluded that even if current restrictions were lifted by fall, there wasn’t an adequate amount of time to host an event the “caliber of the previous ten Brew Fests.”
Proceeds from the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest have helped fund the Fred Cook Memorial Splash Pad at Longfellow Park.
Organizers say they are looking forward to returning to Riverside Park in Murphysboro in 2021.
