What you need to know May 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 13.
Showers continue throughout the day on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.
The best chance for heavier rain will be in the southern half of the Heartland.
Temperatures will start to warm up as a warm front pushes in from the south to the north. In our southern counties, highs will be in the mid 70s. To the north, highs will be in the 60s.
Overnight will be calm and dry.
Humidity will start to increase Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
More storms and rain are possible Friday through Sunday.
- A Heartland COVID-19 survivor is sharing her experience and urges other survivors to consider helping others by donating plasma.
- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open in Carbondale.
- Southeast Missouri State University plans to reopen campus, but it will not be a complete return to normal.
- Nebraska’s primary election was overwhelmingly quiet as voters steered clear of polling sites while shattering the state record for absentee voting with nearly 400,000 mail-in ballots.
- Those who want to take advantage of the speed and convenience of direct deposit for their stimulus payment should get their information in by noon Wednesday.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.
- Walmart will be giving a second round of bonuses to employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.
- A Tennessee 9-year-old earned bragging rights against his siblings when he caught and released a nearly 80-pound fish on a family trip. The look on his face is priceless.
- The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will continue as planned. The 68th year of the rodeo is set for August 5-8.
