Warm and windy weather expected Thursday

Warmer weather will continue to spread into the area overnight into Thursday. Many of us will finally get a dry day, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Much warmer weather is expected for the entire Heartland. Highs will be in the lower 80s with gusty southerly winds. Early Friday morning (before daybreak for some areas) there is a chance for a line of strong storms. Right now they appear to weaken quickly as they move southeast into the area, but there could be some strong wind gusts for our northern counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely over the weekend.