Wappapello Lake campgrounds to open for season

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wappapello Lake campgrounds are set to open for the season on Friday, May 22.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, all of its campgrounds will open, including Greenville, Redman Creek and Peoples Creek as well as all primitive campgrounds and primitive camping.
Campsites at developed campgrounds will be available only through reservations. First come, first serve, camping will be temporarily suspended.
You can click here to make a reservation online. The Corps said phone reservations will be an option again once the call center reopens.
All Day Use facilities will remain open, with the exception of the continued closure of beaches, playgrounds, the fish cleaning station and the Visitor Center, until further notice. Picnic shelters will reopen for use, no reservations, to groups of 10 or fewer.
All special events remain canceled through Tuesday, June 30. The Corps will reevaluate during the month of June.
Day Use Fee Collection will remain suspended through October 1, 2020.
