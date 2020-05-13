Sheriff to hold virtual tour of new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse

Heartland News took a tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on May 6.
By Marsha Heller | May 13, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 5:53 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold a virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, Missouri.

The pre-recorded tour will be held on the sheriff’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and County Commissioner Charles Herbst will be giving a fist hand look at the facility and provide information about operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the tour, the public is encouraged to ask questions about the new facility by posting them on the sheriff’s Facebook post.

Some of the questions asked will be picked and answered in the pre-recorded tour.

Heartland News took a tour of the new courthouse about to open on May 6.

The 82,000 square foot facility has five courtrooms and four elevators.

The project cost $20 million and is expected to open by the end of May.

An official grand opening is planned for a later date.

