S7HD reports 42 new COVID-19 cases; 2 recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reports 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: 1 female 60s
- Union County: 1 male 10s, 2 females 20s, 1 male 30s, 3 females 50s, four males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70’s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Pulaski County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s
2 new recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Southern Seven region.
Both individuals are from Union County.
Currently, there are 46 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 150 cases and 1 death since the start of the pandemic.
