Shawnee Community College announces virtual commencement

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College announced a virtual graduation ceremony in June for those graduating after spring or summer semester.
The celebration will take place on June 19 and will be streamed on the college social media platforms.
“A virtual celebration is certainly not the perfect solution, and I’m truly saddened that we won’t be celebrating your accomplishments in person, surrounded by family and friends,” said SCC Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy. “Commencement is a genuine rite of passage—and as such, it cannot be fully experienced virtually.”
SCC’s virtual graduation ceremony will be an edited virtual commencement video, including names and photos of graduates that RSVP to the ceremony.
It was planned to mimic a traditional commencement, according to Shawnee College Interim-Vice President for Student Success Lisa Price.
A schedule of speakers and ceremony order has not yet been released.
