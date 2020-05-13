Rain Sticks Around Through The Weekend

Rain and cloudy skies continue today. Heavier rain and even a rumble of thunder are possible across southern portions of the Heartland. Temperatures will be warmer in our southern counties as a warm front will push north: low 60 near Mt. Vernon, IL to mid 70s by Poplar Bluff, MO.
A calm and dry evening tonight heading into Thursday. The warmth and higher dew points (sticky conditions) fully arrive tomorrow in the low 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.
Additional storms arrive Friday through Sunday. Overall, the severe threat is low, but Saturday is the best chance to possibly see a stronger storm.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.