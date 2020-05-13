Rain ending late today. Much warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A warm front is moving north through the area. Along this front we are seeing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are still running below average but will begin to warm as the front moves through your area. Highs will range from the upper 50s in our far northern counties to the middle 70s in our far southern counties.
Scattered showers will move out of the area later this afternoon and evening. We will see partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the next 48 hours. A few isolated storms could develop across the area tomorrow afternoon but at this time most areas look to remain dry.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms look likely Friday through Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. It now appears the beginning of next week will be cooler than average before the temperatures warm back to near 80 by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.