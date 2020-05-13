Rain ending late today. Much warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A warm front is moving north through the area. Along this front we are seeing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are still running below average but will begin to warm as the front moves through your area. Highs will range from the upper 50s in our far northern counties to the middle 70s in our far southern counties.