Public Memorial Day ceremonies canceled at Mo. State Veterans Cemeteries

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, Memorial Day public ceremonies have been canceled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries.
The Missouri Veterans Commission canceled the ceremonies in order to be compliant with social distancing guidelines of no large gatherings of 10 or more people.
A private ceremony on Monday, May 25 by the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Directors will honor all veterans interred at the five cemeteries and lower all flags to half-staff.
The Missouri Veterans Commission will post a video of the ceremonies on social media for the public to view.
The Memorial Day ceremonies will take place at the veteran cemeteries located at Bloomfield, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield and Ft. Leonard Wood.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor all who died in American wars.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.