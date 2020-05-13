Outdoor activities in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Many people around the Heartland are tired of being cooped up in their homes. With temperatures warming up, many activities are also warming up.
Carbondale’s Park District is still trying to figure out if it is going to summer camps up to a limited number per group.
Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro says “we know how important it Is for families to get outside.”
The Park District’s golf course is still open, you just have to book a tee time. Renfro says “you can make a tee time online and then just come by. No one is entering the pro shop but there’s a window when we can just view your receipt and go out onto the course, and the course is looking great right now.”
If you are looking to enjoy some time at the parks, even though play grounds are closed, some good ideas are sidewalk chalk, fishing, kite flying and if your park offers it, disk golf.
Does bird watching and looking at multiple types of tree intrigue you? Well, the Hickory Lodge may be the place for you. Renfro encourages people to get outside at the Hickory Lodge, it’s a great opportunity to do a tree ID”
If you are looking for a place to hike with your family, you should check out Jackson Falls, The Little Grand Canyon, Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge or State Parks Fern Clyfee and Giant City.
Remember when hiking to take precaution and follow CDC Guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.