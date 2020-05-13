Non-emergency surgeries, procedures resume in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky took its next step in reopening the state’s health care on Wednesday, May 13.
Phase 3 of the health care reopening plan allows hospitals and other health care facilities to resume non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50 percent of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume.
All patients will be required to have COVID-19 pre-screenings and/or testing before a procedure.
If progress continues in Kentucky recovering from COVID-19, on May 27 surgery and procedures could resume at volume which will be determined by each facility.
Currently, 6,853 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky, including 321 deaths and 2,546 recoveries.
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give his next briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
