260 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tenn.; 288 new recoveries

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 16,370 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 13.
They confirmed 273 deaths and 8,624 recoveries in the state.
According to the health department, as of Wednesday, there is a total of 300 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Lake County. That’s 201 more cases than Tuesday.
According to the state’s Department of Corrections, 288 of all cases in Lake County are inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.
Approximately, 292,197 total people have been tested in Tennessee. You can click here for testing locations.
Governor Bill Lee is not currently schedule to hold a briefing on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, he gave a testing update and talked about the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group. He said they expect additional guidance from Congress that includes the potential to reverse course and allow for the backfill of Tennessee’s lost revenue.
Also on Tuesday, Governor Lee signed executive orders 36 and 37, which extended the state of emergency declaration from May 18 to June 30 in order to extend certain provisions facilitating the State’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Order No. 36 consolidates provisions from Executive Orders 15, 19, 20, 24, 28 and 32 into one order, while extending and in some cases expanding those provisions, and Executive Order 37 extends Executive Order 26.
The extensions will ensure continued:
- Broad access to telehealth services
- Increased opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce
- Easier access to unemployment benefits
- Supply chain and price gouging protections
- Extended deadlines and suspended inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact
- Increased opportunities to work remotely where appropriate
- Ability to remotely notarize and witness legal documents through electronic means
You can click here for more on the amended provisions and what provisions will not continue.
