1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 case in the county on Wednesday, May 13.
The health department reported a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus and she is in isolation at home.
Currently, 101 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths, 75 released from isolation, and 12 in isolation.
Approximately 822 people have been tested for the virus in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.