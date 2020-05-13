New Adolescent Behavior Health Unit opens in Sikeston

“The program is designed to meet the intensive inpatient needs for patients who are in crisis modes,” Missouri Delta Medical Center CEO Jason Schrumpf said. “It’s different than the outpatient environment. This is really designed for those people who are in crisis behaviorally with family, suicidal idealizations, depression, bipolar disorders and a whole range of psychological behavioral issues that really need a safe and protective environment, with multi-disciplined people to help them combat their psychological in need.”