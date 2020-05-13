New Adolescent Behavior Health Unit opens in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston has opened a 15-bed Adolescent Behavior Health Unit on Wednesday that will provide treatment for those 12 to 17 years of age who are dealing with behavioral health conditions.
The new unit will provide intense inpatient psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure and educational environment.
“The program is designed to meet the intensive inpatient needs for patients who are in crisis modes,” Missouri Delta Medical Center CEO Jason Schrumpf said. “It’s different than the outpatient environment. This is really designed for those people who are in crisis behaviorally with family, suicidal idealizations, depression, bipolar disorders and a whole range of psychological behavioral issues that really need a safe and protective environment, with multi-disciplined people to help them combat their psychological in need.”
Trained behavioral healthcare professionals will help each individual based on their individual needs with a variety of therapies, services and medication management.
One behavioral healthcare worker says this facility is even more important to help those in need now that many are dealing with more insecurities with the COVID pandemic.
“I feel like a lot of the adolescents here currently have a lot of mental health needs," Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Rowdy Phillps said. “They are facing a lot of issues currently so we want to make sure they feel safe and secure in their environment.”
This three year project costed 2.6 million dollars and is nearly 900,000 square feet.
Once a patient is discharged, they will have outpatient services including mental health clinics they will be able to help give them ongoing treatment as well.
Before the opening of the facility, adolescents would have to travel and seek this level of psychiatric care in Springfield, Memphis or St. Louis.
“Having something in the bootheel in southeast Missouri is definitely going to make their recovery process easier for both the patient and the family," Schrumpf said.
For more information about the facility, and to also view a virtual tour, you can go to the Missouri Delta Medical Center’s website here.
