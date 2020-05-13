More than 10K positive cases of COVID-19 in Mo.; Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 10,142 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 13.
The health department reported a total of 542 deaths.
Approximately 124,006 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
On Thursday, the governor will stop in Cape Girardeau to discuss the “Show Me Strong Recovery” COVID-19 plan on reopening Missouri for business and social distancing.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing on the COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
He said the briefing would cover the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and detail testing capacity across the state.
Joining him would be Jim Dumbauld, senior director for logistics and Environmental Health and Safety, Facilities and Fleet at Quest Diagnostics and Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
