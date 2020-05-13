More than 83K have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,014 new COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths in the state on Tuesday, May 12.
Currently, 83,021 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 3,601 deaths in 98 counties.
Approximately 471,691 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus. For testing locations click here.
In the Heartland, Southern Illinois Healthcare announced it will open a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the former Region’s Bank building at Route 13 and Poplar in Carbondale.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m.
