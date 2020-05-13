Mo. to receive additional $135M to expand COVID-19 testing

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri will receive an additional $135 million in federal funds to expand COVID-19 testing in the state.
The funding was made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was approved by President Trump on April 24.
Medical centers can use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities. These include to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze coronavirus tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, and support employer testing.
Medical centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities.
In addition to the funding, Senator Roy Blunt is encouraged to see more than 1,000 developers applying to work with the National Institutes of Health 'Shark Tank" style initiative to create new technologies to ramp up the speed and scale of testing further.
