Metropolis, Ill. mayor responds to divided reaction to governor’s orders

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The mayor is responding to divided reactions regarding Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Mayor Bill McDaniel said he was responding to many questions and concerns following recent postings by county officials.
In the release, the mayor said he wanted to remind the community that the City did not shut down any businesses, nor enter any stay-at-home orders. He said it was mandated by the governor and is being carried out by the various agencies of the state of Illinois.
“As the City did not close the businesses, the City does not have the authority to open them,” he said.
The mayor said he believed the governor’s order would last for 30 days and then they would return to close to “normal” operations. Because of that belief, he said the City complied with the governor’s request and announced the restrictions and instructions they were given.
“Neither I, as mayor, nor the City Council has the authority to decide what you as a business owner may or may not do at this point,” he said. “If YOU choose to open your business, that is up to YOU.”
Mayor McDaniel said the City gets numerous complaints on both sides of the issue.
He said City government would comply with all orders that are in effect. However, he said the City cant and won’t initiate enforcement actions on its own.
The City refers all complaints or callers to the Illinois State Police and the Southern Seven Health Department. The Illinois Department of Public Health is the lead agency for this COVID-19 pandemic and Southern Seven is its local branch. The mayor said it is up to them what actions can or will be taken.
