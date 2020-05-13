Man found dead in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found dead in a Mt. Vernon home on Wednesday, May 13.
Around 12:19 p.m., a distraught woman entered the Mt. Vernon Police Department lobby, and reported a man had possibly been shot at a home in the 1800 block of Cherry.
She also reported a man at the home had attacked her and stolen her phone.
Police officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy, paramedics from Litton’s Ambulance Service and paramedics from the Mt Vernon Fire Department responded to the scene.
When officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 30 year-old Traviel C Gibson, run into the home.
Officers found a dead man on the front porch of the home.
According to the Mt. Vernon Police, Gibson did not cooperate.
Officers entered the home to make contact with him.
Gibson resisted officers, resulting in one officer suffering minor injuries when taking him into custody.
Mt Vernon Police Department Detectives, a Mt Vernon Police Department Crime Scene Technician and Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is on-going.
Any identification of the victim will be handled by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
