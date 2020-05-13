Man arrested on burglary charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday May 12, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Justin D Maloney, from Marble Hill Mo.
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Maloney was arrested for burglarizing items from a storage unit on Greensferry road in Cape.
Police say he robbed the storage unit on three separate occasions.
The first time being on March 22, the second on April 23 and the final time on May 11.
Maloney has been formally charged with warrants issued for three counts of class D burglary in the second degree.
He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center with a surety bond set at $20,000.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.