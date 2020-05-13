Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Coronavirus cases to 10,000, deaths top 500 in Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Both the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Missouri reached somber milestones Tuesday: Cases topped 10,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 500. The state health department reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 10,006. Thirty-six new deaths were reported. Since March, 524 people in Missouri have died from the virus. St. Louis continues to be the hardest-hit region. State data shows that 53.4% of confirmed cases, and 70.4% of deaths, have occurred in St. Louis city and county combined.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Missouri passes bill requiring hospitals to offer rape kits
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — All Missouri hospitals would be required to offer rape kits under a bill heading to the governor's desk. Currently, few hospitals have certified staff who can perform rape kits to gather evidence of sexual assault. But a bill that would mandate access to rape kits at all licensed hospitals received final approval in the state House on Tuesday. Now it's up to Republican Gov. Mike Parson to sign it into law. The measure would give hospitals access to virtual and in-person training on how to perform rape kits. By 2023, all hospitals would be required to provide rape kits.
ISLAMIC CENTER FIRE
Federal hate crime charge in Missouri Islamic center fire
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of setting the fire that destroyed an Islamic center in southeast Missouri has been charged with a federal hate crime. The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Tuesday announced that a federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Nicholas J. Proffitt in the April 24 fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. He is charged with damaging religious property because of the property’s religious character, using fire to commit a federal felony, and damaging a building used in interstate commerce through use of fire. Missouri has also charged Proffitt, of Cape Girardeau, with a state hate crime.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-NURSE'S DEATH
Missouri family files claim in nurse's death from virus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Missouri nurse who died from COVID-19 have filed a claim for death benefits under the state's workers' compensation laws. Celia Yap-Banago died in April after caring for a patient at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Her family and the National United Nurses Union say she contracted the virus because she didn't have adequate safety equipment to treat patients with the virus. The family's attorneys filed the claim Monday on behalf of Yap-Banago's husband and their two sons. HCA Midwest, which operates Research Medical Center, denies that nurses didn't have adequate personal protective equipment.
TROOPER INJURED-CHASE
Missouri trooper hit by vehicle, shots fired during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle trying to flee in northern Kansas City. The patrol says the incident began early Tuesday when the trooper began chasing the suspect on Interstate 29. At one point, the trooper got out of his vehicle and the suspect turned around. The patrol says the trooper was trying to get out of the way and fired at the suspect before he was hit by the vehicle. The trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, a 29-year-old Gardner man, was later arrested in Kansas.
ST. LOUIS POLICE-DISCRIMINATION
Assistant chief alleges he was passed over for being white
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ assistant police chief is suing the city and the police department, alleging that he was passed over for the city’s top police job because he is white. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit by Lawrence O’Toole was filed May 1. John Hayden, who is black, was chosen as police chief in 2018, months after a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black man following a car chase. The verdict in September 2017 led to protests. O’Toole says Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him, “If Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY FATALITY
Missouri man killed, another hurt in head-on collision
UNION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Missouri man has died in a head-on crash in rural Franklin County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday, when a west bound car on a rural Highway O tried to pass another car and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Timothy Griffin, of Pacific, was driving the westbound car that attempted to pass. Griffin died at the scene. Investigators say the 31-year-old driver of the eastbound car was seriously injured in the crash.
POLICE CRASH DEATH
Driver fleeing from Kansas City police stop crashes, dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a driver has died after fleeing from a police stop and crashing in a northeastern part of the city. Police say in a news release that the incident began Monday afternoon when officers tried to stop a car suspected in an assault, and the driver fled. As officers chased the car, it went out of control, hit a concrete wall, then a pole and a parked vehicle. Police say the driver died at the scene. The name of the driver had not been released by Tuesday morning.