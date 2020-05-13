Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Rallygoers sue Beshear; gov says rally sent message of hate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has criticized organizers of protests taking aim at the pace of business reopenings in Kentucky. Beshear said Tuesday that the organizers risk spreading the coronavirus outbreak by flouting health guidelines. And he says they sent a “message of hate" with the display of Confederate flags at their rallies. His criticism comes as some protesters are suing him. They claim his pandemic measures are infringing on their right to protest at the state Capitol. The four men are asking a federal judge to strike down orders that keep protesters away from Capitol grounds.
DERBY MERCHANDISE SALE-DONATIONS
Kentucky Derby Museum to donate proceeds to virus relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced it will donate more than $10,000 of its proceeds from online merchandise sales to coronavirus relief efforts in the state. The museum said Tuesday the donations will go towards Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund and the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund. The museum pledged last month to donate 20% of online sales from collectible merchandise with the original race date of May 2 to funds that help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The 146th Kentucky Derby had been postponed from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.
AP-US-FATAL-POLICE-SHOOTING-KENTUCKY
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. News outlets reported Attorney Ben Crump was hired Monday by the family of Breonna Taylor, who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her. Police say they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded. A lawsuit filed last month by Taylor's family says officers didn't announce themselves when they entered the apartment, weren't looking for Taylor or her boyfriend and found no drugs.
SOLDIERS RETURN
Soldiers deployed for virus outbreak return to Fort Campbell
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More than 200 soldiers who deployed to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic have returned to the post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The soldiers are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, part of the 531st Hospital Center, and spent more than a month at the Javits New York Medical Station caring for COVID-19 patients. The commander of the 531st, Col. Brandon Pretlow, said the soldiers took care of more than 1,000 patients there. They deployed March 26. Other soldiers from the 531st remain deployed to New York.
STUDENT ADVISORY GROUP
Student advisory group sought for higher education issues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is seeking students to serve on a panel that would work with policy leaders on higher education issues. The council said in a statement that the Student Advisory Group will offer input on high-profile student concerns and other matters of importance and will help with public engagement and policy development. Council President Aaron Thompson says getting input from students is especially important now, as the coronavirus pandemic affects campuses in new and unexpected ways. Applications for the student group will be accepted through June 5.
CANDIDATE-DUI CHARGE
Kentucky House candidate charged with DUI to stay in race
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for a Kentucky state House seat says she'll stay in the race despite pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge. News outlets report Monteia Mundy entered her plea to driving under the influence on Monday. Charges of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and failure to wear a seat belt were dropped. The Republican candidate for the 88th District House seat was accused of being involved in a collision in April. She said she took prescribed medication and had a drink without realizing that a side effect was disorientation. Mundy apologized and says she'll stay in the running.