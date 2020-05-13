Ky. to receive $97.7M to increase COVID-19 testing

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky will receive $97,738,054 in federal funds to increase coronavirus testing throughout the state.
The funding was made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was approved by President Trump on April 24.
Medical centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities.
According to Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s community health centers received more than $10.3 million from the same legislation for additional testing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.