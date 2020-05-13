Heartland organization is finding a way to help those impacted by COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group in the Heartland that usually gathers to help people in need after a natural disaster is now coming up with plans to help out for different reasons.
Mark Winkler is co-chair of the County Organizations Active in Disaster Group. It’s a group that typically meets to assist people after a disaster.
“They surface during the response phase and they start assimilating the information the number, the victims, the home.” Winkler said.
But now the group is working to come up with a plan to help those impacted by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to examine the where we’re at as a county or as a four county area. What are we seeing as the immediate needs that are arising,” he said.
He tells me they are already addressing some of the issues.
“Some of the short term needs we identified early on were mental health and helping with homeless issues,” Winkler said.
I spoke to some people in the community about their biggest concerns regarding the pandemic.
“It’s going too keep on spreading because everybody keeps getting out nobody wants to keep quarantined like their suppose to,” they said.
“We’re just trying to do our best to stay in and not contribute to anything and hope we have a better hope for the future..” they said.
Winkler said this is uncharted territory but the group is working on plans.
“A flood is something you can see it coming and it’s slowly developing and once it hits you get the affects and you respond and we recover. This is event has been so slow in developing,” he said.
