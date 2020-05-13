Harrisburg principal receives Golden Apple Leadership Award

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The principal of East Side Intermediate School in Harrisburg, Illinois, Natalie Fry, has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.
Principal Fry learned she was a recipient of the award on Tuesday morning, May 12.
She will receive a cash reward of $10,000. Half of the prize money will go to Fry personally and the other half will go towards a school project of her choosing.
Fry was one of six finalists picked for the award in February.
There were 104 nominations statewide.
The Golden Apple an Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators.
Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.
During her time as principal, Fry has worked to foster a culture of trust, collaboration, communication, and risk-taking.
The nomination period for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards is open. Nominations for exceptional Pre-K-third grade Illinois teachers and Pre-K-12th grade school leaders can be submitted here.
