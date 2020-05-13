Gov. Parson to make 2 “Show Me Strong Recovery” stops in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a couple of stops in Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning, May 14.
Gov. Parson will visit Plaza Tire Service and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The governor will be discussing the “Show Me Strong Recovery” COVID-19 plan on reopening Missouri for business and social distancing.
After the visits, Parson will travel back to Jefferson City to hold his daily COVID-19 response briefing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.