Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in its region on Wednesday, May 13.
The case is a woman in her 20s from Williamson County.
The health department said it’s believed she acquired the virus while working in a long term care facility outside of Franklin and Williamson Counties. She is being placed in isolation.
As of Wednesday, the health reported a total of 51 positive cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County and 31 recoveries, as well as 11 positive cases in Franklin County with eight recoveries.
