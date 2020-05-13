Fourth of July fireworks show canceled in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announced it canceled the annual fireworks display for 2020.
The longtime tradition draws large crowds, which the city said are not allowed under Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and the Restore Illinois Plan.
The event was to be on the campus of Southern Illinois University.
City leaders say they are saddened by the cancellation, but feel it is in the best interest of the community’s health.
