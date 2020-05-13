First Alert: More rain, thunderstorms possible

(KFVS) - Showers continue throughout the day on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.
The best chance for heavier rain will be in the southern half of the Heartland.
Temperatures will start to warm up as a warm front pushes in from the south to the north. In our southern counties, highs will be in the mid 70s. To the north, highs will be in the 60s.
Overnight will be calm and dry.
Humidity will start to increase Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
More storms and rain are possible Friday through Sunday.
