Farmington, Mo. man facing child porn possession charge

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Michael Blaies, 46, was arrested on Monday, May 11 for possession of child poronagraphy.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Blaies’ home on John David Drive in Farmington. They say they seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Blaies was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail.
On May 12, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged him with three counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $100,000.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
