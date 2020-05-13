DOE site contractor raises more than $55K for local COVID-19 relief

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three non-profit organizations in western Kentucky will be receiving funds raised by contractor employees at U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, (FRNP) teamed up with the company and corporate partners Jacobs, Fluor and BWXT to raise funds to help those locally affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The DOE contractor and employees raised $55,140 for the Community Kitchen, Family Service Society and Ballard County Family Focus.
“Our communities in Western Kentucky have been tremendously impacted by this pandemic. It is a privilege to work with our employees and our corporate partners to provide funds that can help minimize the negative impact that COVID19 continues to have on this region,” said FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield.
FRNP provided a dollar-for-dollar match up to $15,000 to employees who contributed to this relief fund.
Parent companies Jacobs and Fluor and BWXT also made additional donations.
Sally Michelson with the Community Kitchen in Paducah said they have seen an increased need for their service in the community and the donations will help support their efforts.
“Since the beginning of this crisis, the many volunteers of Paducah’s Community Kitchen have been providing healthy meals to more than 1,000 guests each weekday,” said Sally Michelson. “As is our mission, we respond to a great many needs in addition to hunger, and this crisis has seen a dramatic increase in those needs. We are so blessed by organizations like FRNP who have stepped up to help us in this time.”
FRNP is the deactivation and remediation contractor at the the DOE Paducah site.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.