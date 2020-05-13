DNR awards nearly $1M to Van Buren for new regional sewer connection

“The city of Van Buren and our partners in the Deer Run Reorganized Sewer District are so happy about this grant,” said Van Buren Mayor Mike Hoerner. “Deer Run has had a long-standing sewer treatment problem which has affected the Current River, part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The grant will allow us to partner with Deer Run to resolve the issue by constructing a connection between our two systems. Once it is constructed, Deer Run’s sewer will be treated by Van Buren’s system. Without the grant, we honestly don’t know how the situation would have ever been resolved. We want to thank MoDNR and their great staff for helping us.”