DNR awards nearly $1M to Van Buren for new regional sewer connection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $981,050 in financial assistance to the city of Van Buren to connect wastewater flow from the Deer Run Reorganized Common Sewer District to Van Buren’s wastewater treatment system.
“The city of Van Buren and our partners in the Deer Run Reorganized Sewer District are so happy about this grant,” said Van Buren Mayor Mike Hoerner. “Deer Run has had a long-standing sewer treatment problem which has affected the Current River, part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The grant will allow us to partner with Deer Run to resolve the issue by constructing a connection between our two systems. Once it is constructed, Deer Run’s sewer will be treated by Van Buren’s system. Without the grant, we honestly don’t know how the situation would have ever been resolved. We want to thank MoDNR and their great staff for helping us.”
This grant was provided through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program.
The department’s Regionalization Incentive Grant is a competitive grant program that offers funding to construct connections for small, struggling facilities.
The entities responsible for these small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities.
“Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support community health and economic vitality,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are committed to doing all we can to help Missouri communities maintain and improve their water treatment systems so they can continue to grow and thrive.”
The project is expected to be completed by April 2022.
