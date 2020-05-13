Disturbance leads to 2 arrest in Paducah

Austin Massey was arrest on drug charges. (Source: Paducah Police Dept.)
By Jessica Ladd | May 13, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:12 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 12th, at 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to 504 Milliken Road Lot 11 for a disturbance.

While inside the residence deputies observed methamphetamine in plain view.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies located additional methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the residence.

Kennedy Shelboure was arrested on drug charges. (Source: Paducah Police Dept.)

Both Kennedy Shelboure and Austin Massey, each 18 years old from Paducah, KY, were placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

