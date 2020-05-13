Disturbance leads to 2 arrest in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 12th, at 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to 504 Milliken Road Lot 11 for a disturbance.
While inside the residence deputies observed methamphetamine in plain view.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies located additional methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the residence.
Both Kennedy Shelboure and Austin Massey, each 18 years old from Paducah, KY, were placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
