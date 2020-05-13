Centerstone to create new program with $2M grant

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone announced it will create a new program with a $2 million grant.
The program, called CT3: Centerstone Trauma Treatment and Training, will aim to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans.
The counties covered in the program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.
“In those nine counties, more than 12,000 child abuse or neglect cases have been investigated and nearly 6,000 have been substantiated to date,” said Andrea Quigley, Centerstone clinical director and project manager for the CT3 program. “The area’s child abuse and neglect rates are up to 2.7 times higher than the state’s rate of 9.7 per 1,000.”
CT3 services will include:
- Direct trauma and treatment services
- Therapy
- Care management
- Professional training and community education
- Outreach and engagement
- Screening and assessment
- Linkages to services and support
The program is scheduled to start on May 13 with a three-month planning phase, during which Centerstone will be doing outreach and engagement with partners dedicated to the project’s success, including child welfare organizations, law enforcement, courts, juvenile justice and other provider and social service agencies.
It’s estimated the program will begin providing services in August. The estimated number of people to be served with this program and grant is 360.
Centerstone will receive $400,000 each year for five years. The grant money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Center for Mental Health Services.
