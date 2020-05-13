Capitol protesters file lawsuit against Gov. Beshear over COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Governor Beshear’s administration, claiming violation of rights due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to a report from the Lexington Herald, four people that attended a protest on May 2 at the State Capitol are now suing Governor Andy Beshear, as well as other state officials, accusing that their restriction of protests and threatening punishment is violating their First Amendment rights.
The lawsuit, filed by Tony Ramsek, Frank Harris, Theodore Joseph Roberts, and Tony Wheatley, is similar in part to another successful suit filed by churches, and claims that after an April 15 protest where a group gathered outside the Capitol, barriers were put in place to prevent protesters from getting into the area.
The protest demonstrations have been created against Gov. Beshear’s travel ban and closure of businesses, demanding the economy reopen.
A new area was designated at the top of a parking garage, but the plaintiffs claimed they were out of sight and hearing range. The lawsuit also said that protesters would be required to stay in their vehicles.
During the May 2 protest, the plaintiffs claimed these designated areas were blocked by law enforcement, which caused hundreds to pack in to the area, according to the lawsuit.
Concerns were raised by the plaintiff due to a statement made by the governor during a press briefing the following day. When asked about if protesters at the Capitol should expect enforcement, the governor responded, “We’ll see.”
The four plaintiffs have said they have another protest planned for May 23, and are fearing prosecution if they attend or organize any events at the Capitol.
During Tuesday’s briefing at the Capitol, Governor Beshear spoke about the lawsuit filed against him.
“The people who are bringing this lawsuit participated in a rally where the speaker said, ‘Take off your masks, you don’t need to socially distance, and put people at risk,'" Beshear said. "I want people to be able to speak out. I want them to be able to disagree with me. I want them to be able to protest. But I want them to be able to do so safely, that’s all.”
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Frankfort.
