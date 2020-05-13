Cape Public Works keeps the city clean

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Department of Public Works have been staying busy taking care of Cape Girardeau throughout the stay-at-home order.
The past few days have been gloomy and filled with rain, but Stan Polivick the Public Works Director for Cape Girardeau says the river is down, streets are being repaired, and trash is still being picked on a regular basis.
“We have noticed during the stay at home period. As has been noted across the country. The amount of solid waste that we are picking up is up substantially. So probably 14-15% above normal. So, we are seeing that, we are able to handle it, but it is noteworthy.”
Polivick tells us that you can help his trash collection crews, by sorting out your recyclables, not overfilling your containers and placing them in an open space for pickup.
Polivick says that even though the streets are safe for workers, he hopes life as we know it will be back normal soon.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.