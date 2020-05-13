Cape Girardeau “Great Race” rescheduled for August

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club has been rescheduled for Aug. 22-30 from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, S.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new date for their overnight stop in Cape Girardeau, is Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
“I’m pleased to announce that all of our Grand Champions, as well as a majority of the race teams, volunteers and staff, have agreed to the new schedule and we look forward to having a full field for the start of the 2020 Great Race in front of the Alamo on Aug. 22,” event director Jeff Stumb said.
The Great Race will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines. Officials have been working closely with cities to ensure social distancing.
“As the entire United States is opening up again, we will continue to monitor the situation for any changes we may be able to make in either direction,” Stumb said.
The event and sponsors have established July 1 as the official “go” date as long as conditions are favorable.
Visit Cape, Old Town Cape and the City of Cape Girardeau, in conjunction with the River City Rodders, Capaha Antique Car Club, BOLD, and several other community organizations are coordinating the local event and will be monitoring any changes that may occur between now and August.
The Great Race is committed to finding ways to enhance the racer’s experience in the coming months.
As a salute to all of the brave men and women who have been on the front-line combating COVID-19, the Great Race will have decals on each car in the event to honor their heroism.
“We admire our sponsors Hemmings, Hagerty, Coker Tire, and Reliable Carriers for their commitment to getting everyone back in their cars as safe as possible,” said Legendary Companies CEO Wade Kawasaki. “After all, there is no place safer than your own car, and that’s where Great Racers are 90 percent of the time during this great backroad adventure.”
The Great Race was originally scheduled for June 20-28, with an original overnight stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
