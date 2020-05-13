Banterra Bank donates to local food banks and pantries

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Banterra Bank is donating $30,000 in funds and giving $20,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to twenty food banks and pantries in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri.
“As soon as we discovered the relief grant opportunity, we knew that we needed to apply and use the potential funds for area food banks and pantries,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra. “Supporting food-collection organizations is something we do every year with donations including collecting food in our branches throughout November and December. We knew in these unprecedented times, we needed to do much more than our normal contribution.”
Currently, food banks and pantries are facing increases in the need for food, and a decreases in food donations.
The national nonprofit, Feeding America, has surveyed its food banks back in mid-March.
Results showed that 92 percent had an increase need for food, while 64 percent said food donations had declined.
Food banks receiving funds include:
- Carterville United Pantry
- Central Christian Church
- Christian Community Compassion Center
- COPE Food Pantry
- Crosswalk
- Du Quoin Food Pantry
- Friend of Jesus Equality
- Good Samaritan House of Carbondale
- Herrin Community Food Pantry
- J.C. Manna Mission
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Roads Church
- Shawnee Development Council
- Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry
- Wabash Area Development Inc. (WADI)
- Newburgh Area Food Pantry
- Salvation Army Family Center – Evansville
- Family Service Society – Paducah
- Southeast Missouri Food Bank – Cape Girardeau
