What you need to know May 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 12.
On and off showers expected through the day.
It is going to feel more like March instead of May. Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Normal highs are in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will climb towards 80 on Thursday.
Rain will continue into Wednesday, with a chance for a few thunderstorms.
There will be more chances for rain the rest of the week and possible thunderstorms by the weekend.
- With deaths mounting at the nation’s nursing homes, the White House strongly recommended to governors Monday that all residents and staff at such facilities be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks.
- A new type of coronavirus test which offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, is getting mixed reviews from the FDA.
- Gov. JB Pritzker says coronavirus cases have not reached its peak in Illinois. It could be mid-May or mid-June when cases start to decline.
- Missouri reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
- MLB owners are expected to pitch a 2020 season to begin in July to the players’ union today.
- Some Heartland high school seniors pulled a senior prank using Tiger King over the weekend.
- High school graduates moving on to military service might have to miss their graduation ceremony, but one Heartland school made sure that didn’t happen.
- Daniel Silva, a 27-year-old tattoo artist who appeared on reality show “Ink Master,” has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a fatal car crash that killed 25-year-old YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.