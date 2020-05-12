USS Missouri departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for sea trials

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KFVS) - The USS Missouri departed Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on May 10 after completing a scheduled extended dry-docking selected restricted availability.
According to the U.S. Navy, during maintenance, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs. They also made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems.
Following sea trials, the Navy said the crew will work together to maintain readiness before completing their certification for overseas deployment to support theater and national tasking.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.