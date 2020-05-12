Super Splash Park to remain closed for 2020 season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Park District announced that Super Splash Park Outdoor Aquatic Center will remain closed for the 2020 swim season.
This is due to concerns about the health and safety of employees and patrons.
Carbondale Park District is worried COVID-19 could be spread in changing rooms, restrooms, staircases, slides, pool chairs and on everything else that someone might need to touch.
They also say it would be difficult to maintain social distancing, particularly with a group of children.
The following Carbondale Park District changes are still in place through May 30, 2020:
- Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course is open. Fore more information click here.
- All basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed.
- The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed.
- Life Community Center is closed.
- The Park District’s administrative offices at Hickory Lodge are closed to the public.
- Parks will remain open. Playgrounds are closed due to the increased risk of spreading COVID-19.
More information about the Carbondale Park District can be found at here.
