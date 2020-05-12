Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case of COVID-19, 4 new recoveries

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 and four new recoveries on Tuesday, May 12.
The new positive case is a woman in her 50s from Alexander County. The health department said she is being isolated.
This makes a total of 108 positive cases in the Southern Seven region, including one death.
According to the health department, several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region.
The four new recoveries include one person from Alexander County, one from Massac County and two from Union County. That brings the total number of recoveries to 44 in the region.
- Alexander County - 7 cases (4 of 7 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (all recovered)
- Massac County - 6 cases (4 of 6 recovered)
- Pope County - 1 case
- Pulaski County - 27 cases (18 of 27 recovered)
- Union County - 62 cases, 1 death (13 of 62 recovered)
