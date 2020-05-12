Southern Illinois small businesses find ways to increase sales despite pandemic

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - While Illinois’ stay-at-home order appears to be helping slow the spread of COVID-19, the lack of foot traffic is hurting businesses.
Two southern Illinois companies are finding creative ways to increase sales and stay afloat.
Perfectly Posh Boutique is located in Marion, Illinois. Owner Tresa Storto said she is venturing in to new ways of selling.
“We’ve been doing a lot of different things to pick business back up," Storto said. “So I’ve been working really hard revamping my website, we do Facetime with customers.”
Storto said video shopping and CommentSold gives them a better opportunity to get back with our customers instead of just the in-store shopping.
The boutique utilizes their business’ iPhone or Android app, their online store and they take orders by phone for later curbside pick up.
“Curbside pick up has been huge," Storto said. "Every single day we have massive packages waiting for pick up for the day.”
In addition, Storto has to the adjust her inventory to meet the needs of customers right now.
“I had to find a way to reinvest in more inventory for more PJs, lounge wear, things that people are wearing while in this situation at home,” she said.
Storto is not alone in her efforts to keep her business going, Davis Pastry in Anna, Illinois is also seeking changes.
Manager Brooke O’Neill said they adjusted their services as well.
“As soon as shelter in place came into effect, we decided as a company to move to just curbside,” O’Neill said.
Davis Pastry also ships its signature pink cookie anywhere in the country with its online services.
Both O’Neill and Storto hope to keep all of the changes after the stores are back open.
“I may still maintain some protective ways of doing business just to stay safe,” Storto said.
For more ways to attract customer to your business, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration.
