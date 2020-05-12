Southern Ill. dentist reopens with precautions in place

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Dentist offices in the State of Illinois are allowed to open, but on a limited basis.
“We decided with us just seeing emergency patients here in the office, that’s what we would continue to do and be more hands on with patients that are having emergencies," said Nichole Kolb, Dogwood Dentistry office manager.
Dogwood is making its patients fill out a COVID-19 pandemic dental treatment consent form, take their temperature and also clean their hands with hand sanitizer as soon as they enter the building.
When the patients are heading back to their room, they wash their hands and have to use mouth wash for 20 seconds. When their dentist or hygienist arrives, they will wash their hands in front of the patient.
The dentist or hygienist will also be required to wear full PPE, including a face shield for protection.
“Every procedure is even taking longer and even too and all the protocol and everything we have to follow now," Kolb said.
Dogwood is also extending their hours for clients. They said they understand when people get back to work schedules will be all over the place.
“There’s a lot more precautions that we are planning for, I mean, even as far as our schedule we’re offering once this is all past and even starting now some extended hours because I know it’s going to be harder for people to take off work," Kolb said.
