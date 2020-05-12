Southeast Mo. State University to reopen campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University plans to reopen campus, but it will not be a complete return to normal.
Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas said campus will be opening next week but not for students or faculty.
“The first part is to transition back the staff to facilities and the offices here,” he said.
Doctor Vargas said the first step will also include an emergency response team.
“We’re going to be, at the same time, activating an emergency response team that we have,” Vargas said.
This team will consist of staff members from the campus Department of Public Safety, faculty, residential life and administration.
“The group is going to look at what are the things we need to do to make sure that we are in a position we can bring students in the fall semester," he said. “They’re going to look at everything, classes, residence halls...”
The first students on campus could be some that are signed up for summer classes, but not at the start of classes.
“The first two summer sessions, one is four weeks and one is six weeks, would still be online so up until June 29th the team that I mentioned that we activate is also looking at what do we need to do to offer some of the classes face to face in second part of the summer,” Dr. Vargas said.
He said he can’t wait for Southeast to look like a university again.
“I look forward so much to be able to walk across campus and see students interacting with each other and enjoying classes,” he said.
