SIU to continue making key COVID-19 testing substance

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Having fulfilled its initial contract with the state, Southern Illinois University Carbondale has signed on to provide another large batch of a key ingredient for COVID-19 test kits.
A team of SIU faculty, staff and students last week delivered the final shipment of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) committed through its initial contract to state health officials.
The delivery brought the total number of vials delivered by SIU to 40,000.
With the health emergency continuing, the state has asked SIU to provide at least another 40,000 vials of the ingredient, which preserves the virus’ DNA long enough to be tested.
Gary Kinsel, vice chancellor for research at SIU, said he is proud of the team’s work for the state.
“This work confirms the recognition by the state of Illinois of the enormous potential for university research laboratories, and especially the research laboratories of SIU Carbondale, to help address the pandemic crisis,” Kinsel said.
SIU researchers, along with several other state universities, stepped forward, with SIU providing the first batch of 10,000 VTM vials to state health officials on April 14.
