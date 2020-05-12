Shawnee Community College expands in-district tuition rates to include waivers of online fees

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Students who choose Shawnee College for the summer semester are being provided additional options for saving money on college costs during the current COVID-19 crisis.
The college has recently extended their $125 per credit hour rate to all incoming students and waived online fees for the summer.
Previously the college had offered contiguous counties in Southeast Missouri (Cape, Scott, Mississippi, and New Madrid Counties) and Western Kentucky (Ballard, Livingston, and McCracken Counties) the opportunity to attend Shawnee College for in-district tuition rates.
The new expansion means prospective students enrolling for summer classes now also qualify for the lowered tuition cost and online fee waivers.
“This decision was an easy one to make for our institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable hardships to many students," said Dr. Kathleen Curphy, speaking on behalf of the college Interim-President. "We felt that with many institutions currently offering only online options for students, ensuring we keep our cost low, was the right thing to do.”
Shawnee College is currently enrolling students for online classes this summer, and registration is also currently taking place for the upcoming fall semester.
