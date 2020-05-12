SEMO Food Bank receives $50K grant for summer feeding program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank was awarded a $50,000 grant to increase the food provided to children participating in summer feeding programs in Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.
Partners in the grant include the Kennett School District, Opportunity Outreach Center in Charleston and Life Changers Ministries in Lilbourn.
Each agency operates multiple summer feeding sites in their respective counties.
The counties were selected based on USDA’s rural criteria and rates of child hunger. One out of every four children in these counties is considered food insecure, meaning they live in homes that don’t have access to enough health food.
Under the grant-funded program, SEMO Food Bank will hold A Better Childhood mobile food distributions in conjunction with the feeding programs at select Summer Food Service Program Sites.
You can click here for more information on the SEMO Food Bank. You can click here for a list of summer feeding sites.
The grant was awarded by Feeding America and provided by Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation and The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund.
